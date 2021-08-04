FELONY ARRESTS
Jonathon A. Roberts, 28, of 68 Peerless Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:28 p.m. July 28 at 68 Peerless Avenue in Arbuckle on suspicion of burglary, receiving known stolen property and malicious mischief or vandalism. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Adrianne G. Lizarrage, 32, of the 700 block of Jefferson Road, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office in the 900 block of Bridge Street in Colusa on suspicion of battery on a custodial officer. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
James M. Raj, 34, of the 100 block of Caldwell Circle, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4:32 p.m. July 30 in the 1500 block of Neva Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of cruelty to a child, forcible entry causing property damage, disobeying a court order and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Reyes Gonzalez, 31, of the 2100 block of Florence Street, Sanger, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:13 p.m. July 26 on northbound Interstate 5 south of the Glenn County Line. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Arlo W. Little, 31, of the 200 block of S. Yolo Street, Willows, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:40 a.m. Aug. 1 on Maxwell-Colusa Road just west of State Route 45 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose P. Lopez Ramirez, 30, of the 3100 block of Garcin Avenue, Richmond, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:17 p.m. July 31 on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Myers Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Felix N. Solis Ramirez, 35, of the 1100 block of Barbara Way, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:16 p.m. Aug. 2 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Hahn Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.