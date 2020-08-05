FELONY ARRESTS
Thomas J. Croff, 36, of the 9700 block of Florin Road, Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 7:21 p.m. July 28 on Fifth and Market Streets in Colusa on suspicion of grand theft firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, being in possession of a controlled substance while armed and one outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mario R. Rafanan, 48, of the 7200 block of Bradshaw Road, Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 7:21 p.m. July 28 on Fifth and Market Streets in Colusa on suspicion of grand theft firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and being in possession of a controlled substance while armed. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Charles D. Kelly, 39, of the 2200 block of Foxglen Drive, Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:13 a.m. Aug. 1 on southbound Interstate 5 at County Line Road on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possession of an unregistered firearm. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Daniel R. Rivera, 27, of the 1900 block of State Route 20, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:18 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Colusa Motel on Market Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Partick L. Rollins, 29, of the 1900 block of Belgium Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 6:06 p.m. July 31 on Fourth and E Streets in Williams on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David Urias, 45, transient, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:57 p.m. July 31 on First and Eddy Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Rodriguez Chavez, 48, of the 100 block of Sioc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:21 a.m. July 28 on Market and Twelfth Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Juan Jacinto Hernadez, 27, of the 50 block of E. Twelfth Street, Merced, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10:29 p.m. Aug. 1 on State Route 20. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Angelo Turner-Mendoza, 22, of the 300 block of Hopkins Drive, Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:29 a.m. Aug. 3 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Husted Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose L. Vilchezarellano, 25, of the 6700 block of Highway 20 A, Lucerne, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:59 p.m. Aug. 2 on State Route 20 at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.