DUI ARRESTS
Bassam Y. Muharam, 35, of the 100 block of Main Street, Grimes, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:18 a.m. Aug. 7 on State Route 45 south of Tule Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sergio R. Garcia, 25, of the 30 block of Orange Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 2:26 p.m. Aug. 9 on Wilson Avenue and hunter Road in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Frederick L. Tarke, 59, of the 100 block of Hageman Road, Meridian, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:03 a.m. Aug. 11 on Old Highway 99 south of Fairview Road in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rudy F. Vargas, 62, of the 900 block of Jackson Street, Colton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:07 p.m. Aug. 11 on the 900 block of Sioc Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.