FELONY ARRESTS
David D. Hernandez, 21, of the 300 block of Paradox Drive, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:30 p.m. July 30 on westbound State Route 20 at Webster Street in Colusa on suspicion of felony reckless evading. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
James L. Macanas, 54, of the 2,100 block of Coffee Creek Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:40 a.m. July 31 at Williams Recycle in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and robbery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose J. Ibarra Castro, 59, of the 900 block odd Sierra Oaks Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 3:55 p.m. July 31 on the 900 block of Sierra Drive in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Robert M. Stokes, 52, of the 300 block of 4th Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:07 p.m. Aug. 1 on the 50 block of 10th Street in Colusa on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Rachel I. Nava, 29, of the 300 block of Semple Street, Modesto, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:50 a.m. Aug. 3 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Myers Road in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, driving with a suspended license and failure to provide proof of insurance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.