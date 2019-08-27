FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher J. Muniz, 39, of the 1,000 bock of Neilson Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10:56 a.m. Aug. 21 on the 400 block on I Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of vandalism and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Fidel Chavez, 24, of the 1,000 block of 5th Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 8:10 p.m. Aug. 21 on the 1,000 block of 5th Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Enrique S. Hernandez, 24, of the 500 block of 1 St Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 5:33 p.m. Aug. 22 on Highway 99 south of Myers Road on suspicion of arson. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Coralynn Bill, 57, of the 100 block of Jay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:53 p.m. Aug. 23 on the 100 block of Jay Street in Colusa on suspicion of battery, possession of a controlled substance and bringing drugs into a jail or prison. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Anabella R. Herbert, 19, of the 1,200 block of Tawny Lane, Turlock, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:50 Aug. 20 on State Route 20 west of the northbound Interstate 5 onramp. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Leonard A. Castro, 71, of the 100 block of State Route 45, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 8:11 p.m. Aug. 25 in the alley south of the 100 block of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence and battery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose M. Pina, 18, of the 2,000 block of Overhill Road, Concord, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:23 p.m. Aug. 25 on southbound Interstate 5 at Husted Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.