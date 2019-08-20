DUI ARRESTS
Pedro Hernandez Rodriguez, 42, of the 100 block of E. Carson Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:42 a.m. Aug. 15 on E. Carson and Bridge Streets. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Fernando Lopez, 28, of the 1900 block of Dry Slough Road, Grimes, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:16 p.m. aug. 14 at the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Samuel J. Stevens, 23, of the 1,600 block of Coloma Way, Woodland, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:35 a.m. Aug. 20 on 10th and Oak Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.