FELONY ARRESTS
John E. Ruano, 37, of 50 Tenth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:40 p.m. Nov. 26 on Road 61 at State Route 45 in Glenn County on suspicion of reckless evading, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David A. Serrano, 29, of the 600 block of Second Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:44 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 600 block of Second Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery and brandishing a weapon. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Acosta-Anda, 33, of the 900 block of Gail Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:55 p.m. Nov. 26 on Almond Avenue at Hillgate Road in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rosalia L. Plaza, 34, of the 100 block of E. Carson Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:24 a.m. Nov. 29 on Country Club Drive at Jeremy Way in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Diego A. Ruiz, 23, of the 1500 block of Third Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:42 a.m. Nov. 27 on E. Clay Street at B Street in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, child endangerment, driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Fabian G. Velazquez, 23, of Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:52 p.m. Nov. 27 on northbound Interstate 5 at the Freeway Underpass Road in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.