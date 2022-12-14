FELONY ARRESTS
Jonathan E. Shuler, of the 2400 block of Starlight Boulevard, Redding, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4:18 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of check fraud and carrying a concealed weapon. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Gerardo S. Arreola, of the 700 block of Seventh Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:04 p.m. Dec. 2 at Sixth and F Streets. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Abel Cardoso, of Houston, Tex., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:29 p.m. Dec. 3 on State Route 45 at Neva Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, criminal threats, battery and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Fernando Cortez, of 68 Mission Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:39 p.m. Dec. 2 on Husted Road south of State Route 20. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose P. Jauregui Jr., 45, of the 600 block of King Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on Dec. 6 on State Route 20 at Freshwater Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Samuel J. Hagel, 21, of the 600 block of Los Palos Drive, Lafayette, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:42 a.m. Dec. 8 on southbound State Route 45 north of Packer Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.