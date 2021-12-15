FELONY ARRESTS
Manuel Garcia, 44, of Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 6:41 p.m. Dec. 7 on Sioc Street at Bridge Street in Colusa on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Baltazar Segura Licea, 27, of 56 Parkhill Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:33 p.m. Dec. 11 in the alleyway south of 35 Parkhill in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.