FELONY ARRESTS
Robert W. Spratt, 33, of the 4400 block of Iowa Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 300 block of Ruggieri Way in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and damaging a communication device to prevent help. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Valentin G. Garcia, 41, of 38 Oak Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:08 a.m. Dec. 114 at Bridge and Market Streets in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Constance E. Taylor, 33, of the 1300 block of Clay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 7:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at the trailer park on Main Street in Colusa on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely causing great bodily harm and disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Samuel Alcaraz-Garza, 28, of the 200 block of Pacific Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:17 p.m. Dec. 11 on Olive Street north of N. San Francisco Street in Maxwell. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alberto R. Cervantes, 52, of the 900 block of White Oak Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:11 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 900 block of White Oak Drive in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jeffery D. Noble, 32, of the 800 block of 61st Street, Oakland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:46 p.m. Dec. 11 on the E Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Chad A. Redenbaugh, 30, of the 300 block of Tenth Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:52 p.m. Dec. 12 on Maxwell Road just west of Two Mile Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a license suspended for DUI and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.