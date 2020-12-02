FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher C. Harvey, 34, of the 1200 block of Devonshire Drive, Vacaville, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:46 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 1300 block of Wilson Road in Colusa on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, trespassing and false impersonation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Justin G. Razle, 33, of the 300 block of Butte Street, Vallejo, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 8:53 p.m. Nov. 25 at Fifthteenth and E Streets in Williams on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, child endangerment and appropriation of lost property over $400. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Francisco A. Rodriguez, 42, of the 1300 block of Parkhill Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 26 at 29 Orange Street in Colusa on suspicion of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment, violation of a court order to prevent domestic violence and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Saul A. Anguiano-Carmona, 38, of the 500 block of Gail Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:28 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 500 block of Gail Avenue in Arbuckle on suspicion of attempted burglary and vandalism. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Juan Jauregui Arambula, 35, of 56 Parkhill Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 8:24 p.m. Nov. 25 on Second and Clay Streets in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and reckless driving. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jessica E. Lopez Frias, 32, of the 1000 block of Teal Way, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 5:46 a.m. Nov. 26 on the 1000 block of Teal Way in Williams. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Michael W. Ross, 40, of the 1500 block of Boonville Road, Ukiah, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:02 p.m. Nov. 28 on State Route 20 east of the Lake County. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Elijah D. Vega, 39, of the 4200 block of Aubergine Way, Mather, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:41 p.m. Nov. 25 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Harrington Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a license suspended for DUI and vehicle registration fraud. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.