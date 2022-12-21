DUI ARRESTS
Jatinder Singh, 39, of Puyallup, Wash., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:07 p.m. Dec. 10 on northbound Interstate 5 south of Hahn Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
