FELONY ARRESTS
Serafin R. Araujo, 28, of the 400 block of Tenth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:26 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 900 block of Sixth Street in Colusa on suspicion of check fraud, bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sierra R. Thompson, 25, of the 400 block of Ninth Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:34 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 400 block of Ninth Street in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Christopher D. Humes, 38, of the 7000 block of Norman Road, Princeton, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:16 a.m. Dec. 15 in the parking lot of the Colusa Medical Center emergency room on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mario M. Anturez, 41, of Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:34 p.m. Dec. 17 the 800 block of Eighth Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
John T. Barron, 24, of the 2000 block of Ardent Road, Alameda, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:49 a.m. Dec. 18 on Market Street at 12th Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sergey Lapyuk, 52, of the 3700 block of Deer Walk Roadway, Antelope, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:26 p.m. Dec. 19 on State Route 20 at Country Club Road in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alan A. Martinez, 20, of the 800 block of White Oak Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:05 a.m. Dec. 18 on southbound Old Highway 99W north of Myers Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Hailee J. Parker, 27, of the 200 block of Larkspur Lane, Fairfield, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 8:23 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Margurite Street in Williams on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Richard Ramos Gonzalez, 34, of the 3000 block of Bowen Square Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 18 on Lone Star Road just south of State Route 20. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
James M. Raj, 34, of the 100 block of Caldwell Circle, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:24 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Caldwell Circle in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.