FELONY ARRESTS
Armondo V. Paez, 31, of the 800 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 3:29 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 900 block of Sioc Street in Colusa on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Deyandre M. Rogers, 25, of Yreka, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:09 p.m. Dec. 16 on Old Highway 99 at Freeway Underpass Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of false impersonation, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jimmy R. Cosey Stevens, 58, of the 6900 block of Colusa Street, Redwood City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:01 p.m. Dec. 17 on Market and First Streets in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property and forging or altering a vehicle registration. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Nicholas M. Neuman, 41, of the 9000 block of Glenhaven Drive, Glenhaven, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4:33 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 9000 block of Glenhaven Drive in Glenhaven on suspicion of robbery, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Veronica A. Van Loock, 56, of the 4400 block of Burney Avenue, Fremont, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:47 p.m. Dec. 16 on westbound State Route 20 west of Marguerite Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jassen T. Colianni, 44, transient, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:24 a.m. Dec. 18 on Marguerite Street just south of State Route 20 in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Heirberto Ruiz, 26, of the 100 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:48 p.m. Dec. 18 on Butte Slough Road east of River Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.