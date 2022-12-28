FELONY ARRESTS
Sean M.A. Vasquez, 22, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:10 p.m. Dec. 21 on Hahn Road west of Interstate 5 on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed weapon on their person and carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Brent A. Hawley, 40, of Stockton, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:57 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 400 block of Fifth Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of first degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Samuel Melendrez Hernandez, 28, of Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:28 p.m .Dec. 16 in the 500 block of Market Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Joseph M. Wilson, 53, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:36 p.m. Dec. 17 in the alleyway behind Kwik Stop in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, shoplifting and violation of probation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Lawrence M. Bonnington, 67, of Oakland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Gridley Road east of River Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.