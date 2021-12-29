FELONY ARRESTS
Melvish Sharma, 22, of the 900 block of Jay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:25 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 900 block of Bridge Street in Colusa on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rodney L. Bowen, 41, of the 5300 block of Bowen Road, Maxwell, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:04 p.m. Dec. 22 on Market Street at 12th Street in Colusa on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in public without being the registered owner. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kevin S. Hawkins, 51, of the 200 block of Wall Street, Livermore, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 22 on northbound Interstate 5 north of the Old Highway 99W undercrossing. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.