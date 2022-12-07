FELONY ARRESTS
Brittany D. Osbourn, of the 1300 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:33 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 1300 block of Wescott Road in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and violating a court order. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Melonie R. Dyett, of the 400 block of San Antonio Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:26 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 900 block of Seventh Street in Williams on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages and trespassing. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jorge Aguilar Aguilar, of Ukiah, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:49 a.m. Nov. 25 on State Route 20 at Marguerite Road in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, disorderly conduct and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Josue Duran Segura, of the 800 block of College Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:04 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 800 block of College Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct and violation of a local ordinance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jeremy S. Geyer, of the 800 block of Sixth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:01 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 800 block of Sixth Street in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jessica A. Mediola, of the 100 block of Gary Court, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:37 p.m. Nov. 25 on Virginia Street east of E Street in Williams. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Cassandra Ortiz Reyes, of the 600 block of Bridge Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at the Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and violation of a local ordinance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.