FELONY ARRESTS
Heather R. Carr, 28, of the 20800 block of Gem Lane, Redding, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:55 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 100 block of Virginia Way in Williams on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving known stolen property. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Sergey Lapyuk, 52, of the 3700 block of Deer Walk Roadway, Antelope, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:50 p.m. Dec. 1 on southbound Interstate 5 south of State Route 20 in William. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Matin J. Rivera, 33, of the 300 block of Millbrook Court, Vacaville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:51 a.m. Dec. 5 on northbound Interstate 5 just north of Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.