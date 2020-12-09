FELONY ARRESTS
Ricardo H. Lozano, 33, of the 200 block of Magnolia Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:10 a.m. Dec. 1 at Hall and Ninth Streets in Arbuckle on suspicion of attempted burglary in the first degree, vandalism, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose R. Lopez, 36, of 55 Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 2 at 55 Eighth Street in Williams on suspicion of vandalism and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Donald C. Clum, 45, of the 300 block of Begier Avenue, San Leandro, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10 p.m. Dec. 2 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Freshwater Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.