FELONY ARRESTS
Elias Antonio Sanchez, 18, of the 100 block of Parkhill Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:32 p.m. Nov. 29 on the 100 block of Parkhill Street in Colusa on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Juan Palomino Garcia, 18, of the 600 block of Bridge Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 12:35 p.m. Nov. 29 on the 600 block of Bridge Street in Colusa on suspicion of reviving stolen property and burglary from a vehicle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rachel A. Tejeda, 32, of the 500 block of N. Fifth Street, San Jose, was arrested by the County Sheriff’s Office at 2:52 p.m. Nov. 30 on the 1700 block of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Michael T. Dickson, 51, of the 600 block of Jensen Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 28 on Marine Avenue at California Avenue. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Lowell M. Gimblin, 57, of the 200 block of E. Webster Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 28 on Bridge Street at Carson Street in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, vandalism, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sandeep Singh, 34, of the 500 block of Skyline Drive, Daly City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:06 a.m. Dec. 1on northbound Interstate 5 south of Husted Road in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Moises H. Carrillo, 43, of the 100 block of E. Carson Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:13 p.m. Dec. 1 on Parkhill Street between Second and Third Streets in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.