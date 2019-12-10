FELONY ARRESTS
Augustave R. Wilkins, 49, of the 2200 block of Norte Dame Boulevard, Chico, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:08 p.m. Dec. 3 on Fourth and E Streets in Williams on suspicion of vehicle registration fraud. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mohammad E. Rohman, 37, of the 1400 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 2:07 p.m. Dec. 5 on the 500 block of Oak Street in Colusa on suspicion of a parole violation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Lisa M. Gordon, 50, of the 2000 block of Madrone Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 4:01 p.m. Dec. 6 on Market and Tenth Streets in Colusa on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, selling or transportation a controlled substance to sell, driving without a valid registration and driving without insurance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Christina C. Doscher, 49, of the 40 block of Orange Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4:19 a.m. Dec. 10 on the 40 block of Orange Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of a probation violation. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Timothy L. Fleming, 43, of the 100 block of E. Webster Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Califonia Highway Patrol at 7:51 p.m. Dec. 4 on northbound Huffmaster Road south of Sites Lodoga Road in Sites. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ernesto Gonzalez, 45, of the 700 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on Dec. 8 at 7:25 p.m. on Marguerite Street and State Route 20 in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Weston S. Farley, 29, of the 2000 block of Big Ranch Road, Napa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:22 a.m. Dec. 10 on the 100 block of Marguerite Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without a valid registration, unsafely turning without signaling and unlawful vehicle operation. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.