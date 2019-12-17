FELONY ARRESTS
Karyn D. Harrison, 47, of the 3400 block of Del Paso Boulevard, Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 7:57 p.m. Dec. 10 at Sav Mor in Colusa on suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property and being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alejandro R. Hernandez, 18, of the 700 block of Mallard Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:38 a.m. Dec 10 on the 700 block of Mallard Drive in Williams on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and contempt of court. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David M. Covarrubias, 28, of the 2100 block of Hill Road, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:09 a.m. Dec. 14 on the 1400 block of Wescott Road in Colusa on suspicion of battery against a peace officer, resisting arrest, violation of probation and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Daniel B. Butler, 41, of the 1000 block of Running Springs Circle, Chico, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 17 on State Route 20 at Niagara Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Cristy A. Agraz, 38, of the 600 block of Waterfowl Way, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 6:40 p.m. Dec. 10 on the 800 block of Eleventh Avenue in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and hit and run with property damages. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose D. Izaguirre, 42, of the 300 block of Russia Ave, San Francisco, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:04 p.m. Dec. 15 on northbound Interstate 5 just south of Myers Road in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ann Marie Ryan, 36, of the 700 block of Carson Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:19 a.m. Dec. 16 on the 700 block of Carson Street in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.