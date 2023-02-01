FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher J. Muniz, 42, of the 1000 block of Nelson Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 9:58 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 700 block of I Street in Williams on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Charles E. Wesley, 39, of the 400 block of 13th Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 on Wilson Avenue at McCoy Road in Colusa on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic battery, battery, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, disobeying a court order, felony evading and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
John R. Fritz, 37, of the 5200 block of Tule Lane, Anderson, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 1100 block of Putnam Way in Arbuckle on suspicion of sale or transportation of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to receive a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools and bringing drugs into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Carlos Campos, 20, of the 2400 block of George Road, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:44 p.m. Jan. 20 on Solano Street west of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
John Guzman-Bertolucci, 38, of the 1800 block of Branscomb Road, Laytonville, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4 p.m. Jan. 23. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Enrique B. Che Pacheco, 39, of the 1400 block of E Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on Jan. 26 on E Street at Eighth Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.