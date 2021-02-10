FELONY ARRESTS
Dannell J. Neri, 47, of the 1400 block of Eighth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 1400 block of Eighth Street in Colusa on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and battery. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Tania E. Romo, 28, of the 9800 block of K Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:55 p.m. Feb. 3 on the southbound Interstate 5 offramp at Maxwell Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence with a prior DUI conviction, driving with a license suspended or revoked for DUI and unlawfully operating a motor vehicle. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Daisy H. Novoa, 24, of the 2300 block of Lindsey Drive, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:15 a.m. Feb. 7 on Market Street west of Bridge Street in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior DUI. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.