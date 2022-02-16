FELONY ARRESTS
Gilberto L. Gutierrez, 38, of the 5900 block of Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:25 p.m. Feb. 11 at Shop N’ Save in Williams on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, carrying an unregistered, loaded handgun, carrying a concealed weapon and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Enrique G. Mora, 35, of Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:57 p.m. Feb. 13 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Maxwell Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Brandi M. Murphy, 38, of the 600 block of Wyer Road, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:36 a.m. Feb. 13 on northbound Wyer Road at Wagner Avenue in Arbuckle. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Justin O. Santiago, 40, of the 100 block of California Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:34 a.m. Feb. 12 on State Route 45 at Fruitvale Avenue. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
William O. Thomas, 62, of the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:25 a.m. Feb. 13 on State Route 45 at Fruitvale Avenue. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.