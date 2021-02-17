FELONY ARRESTS
Jose M. Garcia, 33, of the 3200 block of County Road 88B, Dunnigan, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:57 p.m. Feb. 10 on State Route 20 just east of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and child endangerment. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Briana M. Norman, 23, of the 400 block of Eleventh Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 on Amanda and Seventh Streets in Arbuckle on suspicion of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, false imprisonment and an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Cedric A. Thomas, 39, of the 7500 block of Madison Avenue, Citrus Heights, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:29 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 600 block of Hillgate Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Emily F. Koski, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:20 p.m. Feb. 13 on Vann Street just south of E. Street in Williams. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alfonso P. Llamas, 57, of the 700 block of Butte Street, Willows, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:58 p.m. Feb. 14 on East Avenue south of Central Street in Maxwell. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Russell D. Niewald, 58, of the 500 block of Fifth Street, Willows, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:24 p.m. Feb. 12 at Orv’s Farm Market in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jacob B. Seldon, 21, of the 2150 block of Portola Avenue, Livermore, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:09 p.m. Feb. 14 on Hillsdale Road and Putnum Way in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.