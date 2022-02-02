FELONY ARRESTS
Lorena L. George, 62, of the 600 block of Wilson Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:26 p.m. Jan. 30 on Bridge Street at Carson Street in Colusa on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting or selling a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and disobeying a court order. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose Luis Gomez, 47, of Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:53 a.m. Jan. 28 in the field north of Chevron in Arbuckle on suspicion of possession of nunchakus, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Francisco J. Aguilar-Gonzalez, 20, of the 800 block of Fifth Avenue, Pinole, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:37 p.m. Jan. 29 on southbound Old Highway 99W north of Perkins Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Bryan J. Cook, 33, of the 8100 block of Point Loma Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:04 p.m. Jan. 30 on Interstate 5 north of the Maxwell Rest Area. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Miguel Michel-Estrella, 73, of 25 ½ Jefferson Street, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:08 p.m. Jan. 29 on State Route 45 south of Fruitvale Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.