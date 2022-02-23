FELONY ARRESTS
Nicol A. Bays, 32, of the 1000 block of Tenth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:11 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 1000 block of Tenth Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Samuel D. De La Fuente, 35, of the 900 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:20 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Garden Apartments in Colusa on suspicion of false imprisonment, disobeying a court order and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Christina M. Joven, 32, of the 4000 block of Highway 99, Live Oak, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:35 a.m. Feb. 18 on Maxwell Colusa Road at Four Mile Road on suspicion of forging or altering a vehicle registration, possession of leaded canes or batons, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Talton D. Robinson, 56, of the 3900 block of Second Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:12 a.m. Feb. 21 on northbound Interstate 5 just north of the Colusa County line on suspicion of reckless driving, fleeing a peace officer and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Heather R. Fordyce, 62, of the 7000 block of Fruitvale Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:37 p.m. Feb. 17 on E. Carson Street at Behavioral Health in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and reasonable cause to believe the person was driving a vehicle under the influence. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Luis S. Ambriz, 50, of the 1300 block of Harvey Court, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 on Gail Avenue and Peerless Avenue in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Stephen J. Barthol, 26, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:45 a.m. Feb. 19 on State Route 45 at 11th Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, providing false identification to a peace officer and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Juan D. Calvo Rodriguez, 28, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:03 a.m. Feb. 19 on Fifth and Oaks Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose G. Cortez Serrano, 29, of the 1000 block of Nicolaus Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:41 p.m. Feb. 18 on Wildwood Road south of Hillgate Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Horacio Marquez-Galindo, 50, of Knights Landing, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:56 a.m. Feb. 20 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Amber D. Shuey, 29, of 80 California Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:44 p.m. Feb. 18 on Old Highway 99 south of the Maxwell Overhead. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.