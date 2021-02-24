FELONY ARRESTS
Alex Miranda, 27, of the 6300 block of County Road 16, Orland, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:07 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 300 block of Vann Street in Williams on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, being armed with a firearm during the commission of a felony and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Sabrina M. Schmitt, 41, of the 1900 block of Bechelli Lane, Redding, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 17 on southbound Interstate 5 at College City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence with a prior DUI conviction and hit and run with property damage. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Heriberto A. Hernandez, 52, of Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:25 p.m. Feb. 18 on Wildwood Road at Wagner Avenue in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Lesieli V. Afu, 22, of the 3500 block of S. Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:37 p.m. Feb. 20 on State Route 45 and Lurline Road in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Fabian T. Garcia, 20, of the 1200 block of Terry Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:55 p.m. Feb. 21 on Tenth and Jay Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Delfino D. Valdovinos, 47, of the 2600 block of Princeton Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:07 p.m. Feb. 20 on northbound Interstate 5 just north of Husted Road in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence with a prior DUI conviction and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.