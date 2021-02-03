FELONY ARRESTS
Anthony L. Kirkpatrick, 37, of the 400 block of W. First Street, Chico, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 30 on State Route 45 at Packer Lane on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation for sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance while armed and a special allegation for being armed with a firearm. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Matthew T. Reiche, 37, of the 1000 block of First Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:08 p.m. Jan. 29 on Wilson Road just north of State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of methamphetamine and possession of medication without a prescription. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ryda M. Stuart, 69, of the 18600 block of Diamond Ridge Road, Lower Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:07 a.m. Jan. 29 on State Route 20 east of Mitchell Flats. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.