FELONY ARRESTS
Wally Rodgers, 63, of the 21500 block of Hyde Street, Sonoma, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:39 p.m. Feb. 4 on Market Street at Second Street in Colusa on suspicion of forging or altering a vehicle registration. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Julie Y. Munoz, 39, of the 6600 block of Seventh Street, Rio Linda, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:52 p.m. Feb. 7 on State Route 45 south of Wintun Road on suspicion of forging or altering a vehicle registration. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
William A. Uribe, 29, of the 300 block of Main Street, Grimes, was arrested by the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area in Colusa on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation or sale of a controlled substance, bringing alcohol or drugs into a prison or jail and violation of parole. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Eric T. Hernandez, 20, of the 1500 block of Glenwood Drive, Ukiah, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:55 p.m. Feb. 6 on westbound State Route 20 east of State Route 45. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alma Martinez, 25, of the 500 block of Cottonwood Street, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:13 a.m. Feb. 6 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Maxwell Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.