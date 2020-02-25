DUI ARRESTS
Tyler T. Deschryver, 29, of the 1300 block of Moss Drive, Auburn, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:55 p.m. Feb. 18 in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jessica M. Hernadez, 33, of the 2400 block of Larkspur Lane, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:05 a.m. Feb. 19 on Interstate 5 south of Myers Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eduardo J. Rosas, 28, of the 1400 block of Salt Creek Drive, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 21 on Bailey Road East of Old Highway 99. He was booked onto the Colusa County Jail.