FELONY ARRESTS
Thomas O. Clarke, 43, of the 20 block of Fredrick Circle, Winters, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 in an almond orchard east of Main Street in College City on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, multiple warrants, evading a police officer and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Justin T. Marshall, 36, of the 100 block of Oak Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:57 a.m. Feb. 13 on the 100 block of Oak Street in Maxwell on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and a felony parole violation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ernest G. Vaughn, 33, of the 400 block of Gregory Lane, Fairfield, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 8:40 a.m. Feb. 13 on the 3770 block of State Route 45 on suspicion of making fictitious checks and burglary. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Amanda M. Shelton, 40, of the 15200 block of Heavenly Road in Glen, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:01 p.m. Feb. 13 on State Route 45 south of Harbison Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David D. Marshall, 25, of the 120 block of South Adams Drive, Mount Shasta, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 3:13 p.m. Feb. 15 on the 500 block of Forth Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sabrina L. Perez, 33, of the 20200 block of County Road A, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:35 p.m. Feb. 15 on Interstate 5 north of County Line Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and unlawful vehicle operation. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Heriberto R. Estrada, 18, of the 1400 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:53 p.m. Feb. 16 on State Route 20 at First Street in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.