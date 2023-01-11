DUI ARRESTS
Jose L. Delgado, 26, of 39 Mission Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:13 a.m. Jan. 1 on First Street at Grimes Arbuckle Road in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rocio H. Novoa, 35, of the 6300 block of Drake Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:11 p.m. Dec. 29 on State Route 20 west of Will S. Green Avenue in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Michael T. Riesberg, of Fallon, Nev., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:36 p.m. Jan. 1 on State Route 20 at Walnut Drive in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Juan D. Calvo Rodriguez, 29, of the 100 block of 100 block of First Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:02 p.m. Dec. 31 on Second Street at Parkhill Street in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.