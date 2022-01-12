FELONY ARRESTS
Tonette A. Watts, 62, of the 1300 block of 65th Avenue, Oakland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:20 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Lee I. Gastile, 39, of the 16300 block of Central Street, Meridian, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:36 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 1400 block of Wescott Road in Colusa on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gerardo Martinez, 49, of County Road 24, Orland, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 8:22 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 2800 block of Niagara Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and being so intoxicated that a person could be a danger to themselves or others. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Matthew T. Reische, 38, of the 1000 block of First Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 7 on Carson Street at Fourth Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Nestor L. Valencia, 32, of the 800 block of North Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:35 a.m. Jan. 7 on Sixth Street at B Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David W. Meyer, 67, of the 200 block of Main Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 10 on First Street at Parkhill Street in Colusa on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and being so intoxicated that a person could be a danger to themselves or others. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.