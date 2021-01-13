FELONY ARRESTS
Jasmin Paniagua, 25, transient, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:31 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 1300 block of Wescott Road in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and receiving known stolen property. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Andres Ramirez, 30, of the 1100 block of North Pilgrim Street, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:32 p.m. Jan. 9 on southbound Interstate 5 just south of Lurline Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license and bringing narcotics or alcohol into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Edward A. Battiste, 40, of the 700 block of Pinewood Court, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 9 on Twelfth and E Streets in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jocelyn J. Flores, 30, of the 200 block of Third Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 9 on southbound State Route 45 just south of Fruitvale Road in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Narciso L. Madrigal, 40, of the 1100 block of Sixth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:15 p.m. Jan. 9 on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Hahn Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and multiple DUI convictions within ten years. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eric W. Phines, 32, of Hoopa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:41 p.m. Jan. 8 on southbound Interstate 5 at Husted Road in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a license suspended or revoked for prior DUI, unlawfully operating a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Stephen J. Thomas, 76, of the 3700 block of Manila Avenue, Oakland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:53 a.m. Jan. 11 on Sites Lodoga Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.