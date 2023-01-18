FELONY ARRESTS
Larry R. Moreno, 31, of the 200 block of N. San Francisco Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:53 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 200 block of N. San Francisco Street in Maxwell on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Troy R. Busby, 63, of the 1300 block of East Linda Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 700 block of Forbes Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent of sex and arranging a meeting with a minor. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Cesar A. Lopez Escalera, 23, of Lakewood, Wash., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:55 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 100 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property, hit and run causing injury, evading, false report of an emergency, driving without a license and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Christopher R. Burnham, 46, of Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 500 block of Oak Street in Colusa on suspicion of violation of probation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Faith A. Peterson, 21, of the 5600 block of E Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. Jan. 7 on State Route 20 at San Jose Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Crystal Granados Sanchez, 22, of the 1300 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:29 p.m. Jan. 8 on State Route 45 at Fruitvale Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Nicholas M. Dickson, 28, of the 3900 block of Audubon Drive, Camino, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:26 p.m. Jan. 7 on Interstate 5 north of Freshwater Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Randi Bussear, 41, of the 13000 block of Second Street, Clearlake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:11 p.m. Jan. 6 on State Route 20 west of E Street in Williams. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Aleksander Beknazarov, 41, of the 6000 block of Hoffman Lane, Fair Oaks, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:06 p.m. Jan. 10 on Interstate 5 north of County Line Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Zachary D. Pomfret, 40, of Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:47 a.m. Jan. 13 on Butte Slough Road on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and failure to appear. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.