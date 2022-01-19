FELONY ARRESTS
Brian J. Feliz, 38, of the 14800 block of Wildfire Avenue, Magalia, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:57 p.m. Jan. 13 on southbound Old Highway 99W at Wadleigh Road on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, evading, violation of post release community supervision and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Laura R. Waddell, 45, of the 700 block of Pomona Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 13 on southbound Old Highway 99W at Wadleigh Road on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ivan Enriquez Torres, 23, of the 1600 block of Third Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:59 a.m. Jan. 17 in the 1600 block of Third Street in Colusa on suspicion of elder abuse, battery and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Francisco I. Muniz, 39, of the 1000 block of Nelson Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4:44 p.m. Jan. 12 on Nelson Avenue at Tenth Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and evading. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Brandon B. Connick, 35, of the 400 block of G Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11 p.m. Jan. 14 on State Route 45 north of the wellness center on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Minh D. Lam, 36, of Las Vegas, Nev., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8 a.m. Jan. 15 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Delevan Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.