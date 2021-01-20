FELONY ARRESTS
Jessica N. Bailey, 29, transient, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:40 p.m. Jan 18 on State Route 20 at mile marker 41.7 in Lake County on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Miguel A. Castillo, 28, of the 900 block of H Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:48 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 1000 block of G Street in Williams on suspicion of disorderly conduct, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a zip gun, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and bringing an illegal substance into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose de Jesus Ibarra, 26, of the 1600 block of Torry Pine Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:44 a.m. Jan. 19 on Main and Eleventh Streets in Colusa on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Paul E. Kemp, 57, of the 5700 block of Walnut Avenue, Williams, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 10 a.m. Jan. 16 on suspicion of possession of an unauthorized assault weapon and three counts of failure to show a game license to officials. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sean O.M. Shepard, 41, of the 100 block of E Street, Lincoln, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:42 p.m. Jan. 15 at Colusa Casino Resort on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Stephanie K. Lohman, 32, of the 300 block of Clay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:32 p.m. Jan. 16 on Old Highway 99 north of Maxwell. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.