FELONY ARRESTS
William J. Doberstein, 29, of the 300 block of Wester Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:23 a.m. Jan. 21 at 20 Palm Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eric L. Tuttle, 35, of the 3500 block of Yuba Street, Nice, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 12:05 p.m. Jan. 22 at Colusa Casino Resort on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ivan Morales Juarez, 40, of the 8800 block of Caldre Circle, Elk Grove, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:55 p.m. Jan. 18 on northbound Interstate 5 just north of Husted Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Andre D. Greer, 30, of the 100 block of Locust Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:46 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 100 block of Locust Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Juan Garcia Rodriguez, 67, of the 500 block of Perkins Road, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 23 on Old Highway 99W just south of Grimes Arbuckle Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Juan M.V. Hernandez, 28, of the 200 block of Railroad Avenue, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:07 a.m. Jan. 23 on Seventh Street at Theater Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Geoffery K. MacPherson, 30, of the 300 block of Sequoia Way, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:21 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 300 block of Sequoia Way in Colusa on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ismael Martinez Lopez, 31, of Gresham, Ore., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:20 a.m. Jan. 22 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Efrain Mendez, 30, of the 200 block of Sequoia Way, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:27 p.m. Jan. 21 on State Route 45 just south of Wintun Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Pedro Ortega-Ruvalcaba, 27, of the 1100 block of Kleeman Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:29 a.m. Jan. 23 on North Arbuckle Road east of Midway Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Anthony D. Infranca, 25, of the 100 block of Canyon Highlands Drive, Oroville, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:05 p.m. Jan. 24 on State Route 20 east of Husted Road in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Wyatt Spalding III, 31, of the 2500 block of West Amherst Avenue, Fresno, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11 p.m. Jan. 24 on westbound State Route 20 east of Lonestar Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.