FELONY ARRESTS
Fidel Chavez, 26, of the 3500 block of State Route 45, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 3500 block of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of revoked probation and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Duyen M. Mai, 18, of Lakewood, Wash., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:57 a.m. Jan. 23 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Delevan on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, petty theft, false impersonation, aiding and abetting a crime, resisting arrest, false identification to a police officer and driving with a suspended license. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Richard S. Miller, 28, of the 400 block of Clay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:22 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 3200 block of Butte Slough Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Qwen N, Phillips, 20, of Lakewood, Wash., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:42 a.m. Jan. 23 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Delevan on suspicion of theft, false impersonation, resisting arrest, false identification to a police officer, receiving known stolen property and providing false information to a police officer. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alexander V. Lifanov, 42, of Portland, Ore., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 19 on southbound Interstate 5 just south of Hahn Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kevin G. Whitaker, 33, of the 19700 block of Lake California Drive, Cottonwood, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:30 a.m. Jan 22 on Interstate 5 north of Hahn Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended for DUI. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.