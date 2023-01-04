FELONY ARRESTS
Dakota L. Carr, 27, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:54 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 1100 block of Fifth Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, transportation or sale of narcotics, manufacturing or sale of brass knuckles, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a vehicle and being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Steven R. Ramierez, 53, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:40 a.m. Dec. 24 on Fifth Street east of Fremont Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carinne N. Sines, 31, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:24 p.m. Dec. 23 on State Route 45 north of Maxwell Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rocio H. Novoa, 35, of the 6300 block of Drake Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:11 p.m. Dec. 29 on State Route 20 west of Will S. Green Avenue. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.