FELONY ARRESTS
Heriberto Baeza, 45, of Dixon, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:52 p.m. Dec. 25 on northbound Interstate 5 just north of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving with a license suspended for DUI, driving under the influence of drugs of alcohol with four prior convictions, conviction within ten years of prior DUI conviction and violation of a conditional sentence. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Megan A. Gibson, 32, of the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairfield, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 12:22 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Colusa Casino parking lot on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and forgery. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Richard A. Hill, 32, of the 3500 block of Desanie Circle, Bay Point, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 12:22 p.m. Dec. 31 at Colusa Casino on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and transporting or selling a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jonathan A. Juarex-Samayoa, 19, of 46 W. Jefferson Street, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:24 a.m. Dec. 25 on Interstate 5 south of College City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license and bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Armando V. Paez, 31, of the 800 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:07 a.m. Dec. 23 at 933 Sioc Street in Colusa on suspicion of robbery, first degree robbery and committing a felony while on bail or release. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jared M. Theobald, 38, of the 300 block of Rock River Road, Vallejo, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 12:22 p.m. Dec. 31 at Colusa Casino on suspicion of making or passing factitious checks, attempting to cash fraudulent checks, forgery and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Angelina Velazquez de Paez, 50, of the 300 block of Ninth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 5:55 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 700 block of Eighth Street in Williams on suspicion of intimidating, dissuading or tampering with a witness and criminal threats. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eric Villarreal, 40, of the 3400 block of Croft Roadway, Live Oak, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:23 a.m. Dec. 29 on State Route 45 at Dry Slough Road on suspicion of criminal threats, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and a parole violation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Melanie S. Yoes, 34, of the 5100 block of E. Marsh Street, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:18 a.m. Dec. 28 on southbound Interstate 5 at the E Street overpass in Williams on suspicion of child endangerment. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Williams A. Care, 57, of Myrtle Beach, Ore., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 24 on Interstate 5 at Maxwell Road in Maxwell on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a license suspended for DUI, providing false information to a police officer and providing false identification to a police officer. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rafael Del Toro, of 32 Brooklyn Street, Royal Oaks, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:57 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Maxwell rest area on northbound Interstate 5 on suspicion of evading a police officer, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Guadalupe Espinoza, 56, of the 200 block of Allen Circle, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:41 p.m. Dec. 28 on Fremont and Seventh Streets in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Luis A. Rico Padilla, 37, of the 500 block of B Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:11 a.m. Dec. 25 on westbound State Route 20 east of Lone Star Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Steven M. Rush, 41, of the 2400 block of David Road, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4 a.m. Jan. 1 on eastbound State Route 2o west of Lone Star Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kevin M. Soares, 29, of the 2100 block of Pepperwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:26 p.m. Jan. 1 on Maxwell-Colusa Road west of State Route 45 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a suspended license, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Teresa V. Villa, 61, of the 5700 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:17 a.m. Jan. 1 on State Route 45 at Princeton Lane in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.