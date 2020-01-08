FELONY ARRESTS
Dolores Hernandez, 58, of the 5800 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 2 on Larsen Lane and Caldwell Court in Colusa on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an executive officer and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
McKayla Marie F. VanFleet, 26, of the 700 block of College City Road, College City, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 8:50 p.m. Jan. 3 on the 700 block of College City Road in College City on suspicion of criminal threats and assault with a firearm. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Francisco A Rodriguez, 41, of the 1300 block of Parkhill Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 8:37 p.m. Jan. 4 on Highway 20 at Hunter Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rebekah J. Winter, 42, of Anderson, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:10 a.m. Jan. 7 on Old Highway 53 west of Ogulin Canyon Road in Lake County on suspicion of felony evading and driving with a suspended license. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Martin Canchola Romero, 55, of the 160 block of Ninth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 1 on B and Seventh Streets in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, having a blood alcohol content level higher than .08 and failure to yield when entering a through highway. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Leobaldo Jacuinde-Herrera, 36, of the 15800 block of 44th Street, Clearlake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:48 p.m. Jan. 1 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Maxwell Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Danette D. Boles, 58, of the 500 block of Marguerite Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:38 p.m. Jan 2 on Lonestar Road just south of State Route 20. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose U. Carrillo, 25, of the 30 block of Modoc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:14 p.m. Jan. 3 on Main Street at Fourth Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
John D. Dyes, 43, of Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:24 p.m. Jan. 4 on Interstate 5 south of Lurline Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Javier Merino Ruiz, 22, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:18 p.m. Jan. 6 on Fremont Street at Ninth Street in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, having a blood alcohol content level higher than .08 and hit and run. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.