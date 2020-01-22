FELONY ARRESTS
Arturo Jauregui-Flores, 33, of the 4900 block of Freshwater Road, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:45 a.m. Jan. 19 on the 400 block of Forth Street in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and disobeying a domestic relations court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ty J. Forsstrom, 41, of Brownsville, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:19 p.m. Jan. 14 on Market Street at Eighth Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Elias C. Rosillo, 55, of the 1500 block of Husted Road, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:20 p.m. Jan. 18 on State Route 45 at Roberts Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, having a blood alcohol content level higher than .08 percent and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Praveen K. Bali, 51, of the 1500 block of G Street, Williams, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 7:26 p.m. Jan. 19 on Old Highway 99 south of Bailey Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, having a blood alcohol content level higher than .08 percent and a probation violation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eric R. Bhojak, 30, of the 800 block of W. Forth Street, Chico, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:08 a.m. Jan. 20 on State Route 45 at Brown Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Andrew B. Fetzer, 47, of the 4200 block of Oterol Court, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:51 p.m. Jan. 19 on northbound Interstate 5 south of the Glenn County line. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
James H. Schoville, 56, of Poulsbo, Wash., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:29 p.m. Jan. 20 on Fruitvale Avenue at Grover Avenue in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.