FELONY ARRESTS
Ranjit Singh Pawar, 43, of the 500 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 10:35 a.m. Jan. 9 on the 2400 block of Old Highway 99 in Williams on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Vanessa K. Jennings, 30, of Gerber, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 1:53 p.m. Jan. 10 on River Road east of Molten Weir on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and transporting or selling a controlled substance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mohammad E. Rahman, 37, of the 1400 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 4:24 p.m. Jan 13 on the 500 block of Oak Street in Colusa on suspicion of a parole violation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Joseph M. Wilson, 50, of the 300 block of N. California Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:24 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Maxwell Garden Apartment Complex in Maxwell. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ronald L. Seastrom, 53, of Gresham, Ore., was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 12 on State Route 45 north of Princeton Lane on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.