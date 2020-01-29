Gabriel Garcia, 35, of the 200 block of Allen Circle, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:32 p.m. Jan. 22 on suspicion of robbery, disobeying a court order and battery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Maria G. Maldonado-Salazar, 29, of the 700 block of Ninth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:06 a.m. Jan 25 on the 1400 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kaleb S. Jackson, 37, of the 13900 block of Apple Drive, Clearlake Oaks, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 4:54 p.m. Jan. 26 on the 39000 block of Barnard Court in Yolo County on suspicion of carjacking, grand theft from an elder and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.