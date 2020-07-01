FELONY ARRESTS
Robert D. Cates, 73, of the 400 block of Main Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office on June 25 at 11 a.m. on the 400 block of Main Street in Colusa on suspicion of arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Manuel A. Tapia, 32, of the 500 block of Clay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:48 p.m. June 27 on the 500 block of Clay Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting injury on a child, battery and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Issac A. Flores, 20, of the 38,900 block of Aspen Street, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on June 26 at 3:58 a.m. on Hahn Road west of Interstate 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ignacio M. Alvarez, 59, of the 400 block of J Street, Modesto, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:30 p.m. June 26, on southbound Interstate 5 north of County Line Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose L. Jiminez Munoz, 27, of the 20 block of W Lincoln Road, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:21 a.m. June 28 on Husted Road west of Interstate 5. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Howard S. Schroeder, 41, of the 1600 block of Wishing Well Way, Santa Rosa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:02 p.m. June 27 on State Route 45 south of Maxwell Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.