FELONY ARRESTS
Tyrone M. Dangerfield, 27, of the 1300 block of Lani Kai Drive, Concord, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:44 a.m. July 5 in the 600 block of Hillgate Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and damaging a communication device to prevent help. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Horacio A. Ruvalcaba-Anaya, 26, of the 100 block of Seventh Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:44 p.m. July 8 in the 100 block of Seventh Street in Williams on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purpose and contacting a minor to commit a felony. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Manuel A. Villarrial-Magana, 22, of 1 Midway Avenue, Dunningan, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4:48 p.m. July 8 on Third Street at Olive Avenue in Arbuckle on suspicion of possession of an unauthorized assault weapon, unauthorized manufacturing of an assault weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and violation of parole. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Edward A. Battiste, 42, of Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:57 p.m. July 6 on the levee north of Third Street in Colusa on suspicion of criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carlos A. Gonzalez, 39, of the 4100 block of Spruce Avenue, Clearlake, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:43 a.m. July 6 in the 900 block of Bridge Street in Colusa on suspicion of contacting a minor to commit a felony and sending harmful matter with the intent to seduce a minor. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Leobardo Munoz Guzman, 27, of the 100 block of S. Enright Avenue, Willows, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:27 p.m. July 8 on State Route 45 north of Harbison Road in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Baltazar Segura Licea, 28, of 56 Parkhill Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10:20 p.m. July 9 on Eighth Street at E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, willfully disobeying a court order and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gerardo S. Auguinao, 44, of Willams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:14 p.m. July 7 on River Road north of Butte Slough Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose A. Zuniga-Rosales, 37, of the 200 block of Edith Avenue, Corning, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:22 p.m. July 7 on State Route 20 at E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kiara R. Fears, 22, of the 1500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:52 p.m. July 11 on southbound State Route 45 south of Sycamore Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with a prior DUI conviction. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Danielle R. Knight, 29, transient, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:19 p.m. July 12 on River Road north of Butte Slough Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Barron McNulty, 38, transient, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:25 p.m. July 11 on northbound Interstate 5 south of the Lutline Road overcrossing on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and giving false information to a peace officer. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.