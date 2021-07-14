FELONY ARRESTS
Ernesto A. Reyes, 42, of the 2400 block of Davis Road, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:22 a.m. July 10 in the 2400 block of Davis Road in Williams on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, criminal conspiracy, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Cristal H. Ruiz, 25, of 40 Fifth Street, Grimes, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:22 a.m. July 10 in the 2400 block of Davis Road in Williams on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and making or passing fictitious checks. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Sosa, 70, of the 1100 block of Stambaugh Street, Redwood City, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:18 a.m. July 7 on Seventh Street at J Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Zachary D. Howbert, 25, of the block of 19300 Eighmy Road, Cottonwood, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:45 p.m. July 7 on northbound Interstate 5 at the State Route 20 off ramp on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Crystal M. Johnson, 22, of the 300 block of Second Street, Upper Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:27 p.m. July 7 on State Route 20 west of Husted Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sean A. Smith, 44, of the 3700 block of N. Seventh Street, Fresno, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:21 p.m. July 7 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Husted Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Charles P. Smith, 41, of the 23900 block of Spring Water Road, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:44 a.m. July 10 on State Route 20 west of Husted Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mariah J. Smith, 30, of the 3200 block of Hosie Avenue, Byron, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:48 p.m. July 9 on northbound Interstate 5 just north of County Line Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Cora L. Stewart, 35, of the 100 block of Fairgrounds Drive, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:40 p.m. July 10 on southbound Interstate 5 just north of the Maxwell Rest Area on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run with property damage. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Catalina Zaragoza Santos, 30, of the 6500 block of N. Diana Street, Fresno, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:12 p.m. July 11 on Fifth and Main Streets in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and failure to stop at a stop sign. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.